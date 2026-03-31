Zayn Malik fuels Raye collaboration hopes after gushing remarks

Zayn Malik is once again praising Raye and fans are already manifesting a future collaboration.

The former One Direction star recently appeared on the Track Star Show, where he was quizzed on his music knowledge. At one point, he correctly guessed the song playing in his headphones, which was Worth It by Raye.

When asked what he thinks of the songstress, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker recalled “I went to see her in London.”

“She was performing at the O2. She had like a whole like orchestra with her, and it was really cool,” he gushed over the show when the Escapism. hitmaker performed her My 21st Century Symphony with The Heritage Orchestra and the Flames Collective at London's O2 Arena on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Discussing her musical talent, the Die For Me singer added, “She is like an old school, from a different time.”

“She's got a lot of that Amy Winehouse kind of like soul tree, soul vibe going on too, yeah,” he added.

Shortly after, the comments section of the clip was flooded with fans hoping for a collaboration between the two artists.

One fan wrote, “a Zayn x Raye collab could heal me.”

Another commented, “Manifesting,” following which a third wrote, “need a zayn x raye collab asap.”

“I need Zayn and Raye in the studio NOW,” a fourth demanded.

Notably, this is not the first time the Pillowtalk chart-topper has praised the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer, whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen.

Previously, during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 in November, following his Eyes Closed collaboration with Blackpink’s Jisoo, Zayn, 33, spoke highly of Raye.

“She's an amazing vocalist, somebody who I feel is really like holding the torch for like modern day R&B music in this era,” he said then.

“I'm always inspired when I hear her lyrics and her music," the Night Changes vocalist added. "I feel like she's an amazing artist."

His glowing remarks about the Secrets singer sparked a similar fan frenzy at the time, with many calling for a collaboration. However, no official plans have been announced yet.