Selena Gomez shares shocking truth about bipolar diagnosis

Selena Gomez has shared some of the most candid details yet about her journey to a bipolar disorder diagnosis, revealing she was misdiagnosed before eventually finding answers, and that the process required visits to four different rehab facilities and multiple therapists before things became clear.

Speaking on her husband Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the actress and singer reflected on what it took to get to a proper diagnosis, which she first announced publicly in 2020 during an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she said. "I think people were just assuming, and I would try multiple therapists."

She was open about how difficult that process can be for others in a similar position.

"It's actually really hard when we're talking about these things, and for me to go, 'Go get a therapist.' All of it is so… complicated." She added: "I'm so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it."

Blanco also spoke candidly about what living with Gomez's bipolar disorder looks like day to day, describing the delicate nature of manic episodes.

"She'll start to realize she's having it after it's happening, and sometimes she doesn't even remember when it's happening," he said.

"It's such a delicate thing because… you're not supposed to, technically, talk to the person about it while they're deep in it."

He added that despite this, Gomez is "so hyper aware" of her condition.

Gomez herself said she has reached a place of genuine acceptance around those moments.

"I'm equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania. I'm not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker."

She also spoke about the value of having a supportive partner. "It is helpful to have a partner who will understand… and meet you where you are," she said.

Since receiving her diagnosis, Gomez said she has been able to live more freely, with a clearer understanding of herself.

"The whole hypocrisy of shaming people for therapy, or people not understanding it, is that it's just not for you. But for me, it finally allowed me to go, 'Oh, that's why I handled things the way I [did]. That's why all the other people were able to get over things quickly, and I wasn't.'"

She described her pre-diagnosis behaviour as inconsistent and driven by emotion.

"I'd act out of fear, I'd act out of love, I'd act out of passion, it was all inconsistent. It was crazy."

Her message to others navigating a diagnosis was clear. "You are not defined by a term," she said. "I do believe there is a lot of hope."

Gomez is the co-founder of Wondermind, a mental health media platform.