Jennifer Lopez bids farewell to ‘Up All Night’ Las Vegas residency in style

Jennifer Lopez bid a stylish farewell to her The JLo Show, also known as Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas.

Performing live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the 56-year-old actress and singer took the stage for the last concert of the 2026 Las Vegas residency on Saturday, March 28.

The One The Floor hitmaker marked the end of an exciting chapter by swapping her glitzy stage costumes with an elegant, but equally showgirl-coded look.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, March 29, she posted two photos of herself posing in a glam black dress, featuring feathered sleeves and a daring, abs-baring backless cutout.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress paired the bold fit with dazzling stud earrings, pulled back her locks in a high bun and completed the look with a glowy makeup.

“Until next time… #TheJLoShowLopez,” she captioned the photos with a sweet and brief farewell message.

A day before her latest glam post, the global pop star penned an emotional note alongside a series of photos capturing highlights from her residency.

"Last show tonight. Full heart. To my band, my crew, my dancers, my background vocalists and every single fan who was part of the most incredible Happy Era, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart,” she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the people supporting her. “The best is yet to come,"

For the unversed, Lopez kicked off her residency on December 30, 2025.