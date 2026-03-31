Did Blake Lively just respond to Taylor Swift's wedding snub?

Did Blake lively just say everything without saying a word?

After reports surfaced that she did not make the guest list for Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding, the internet waited for a reaction. What they got instead? A carefully curated Instagram drop that’s raising eyebrows.

Earlier this week, the Gossip Girl alum posted a cheerful photo dump from a recent getaway – featuring husband Ryan Reynolds, close friends, family moments, and plenty of glam selfies. Missing from the lineup? Swift.

Her caption kept things light but pointed enough for fans to read between the lines: “so grateful for the best week with my loved ones.”

She added, “Thank you @wrexham_afc… The greatest 10,000 people to share an emotional roller coaster with is in Wrexham,” along with a playful note: “*shout out to everyone… who thinks someone is taking a photo of their cute outfit, when it’s really a video.”

Cue the speculation spiral.

Some fans believe the post subtly underscores where things stand – especially after months of tension rumours.

The alleged fallout traces back to drama surrounding It Ends With Us and Lively’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni, which reportedly pulled Swift into the orbit.

Since then, the one tight-knit duo kept their distance. Notably, Lively stayed silent during Swift’s engagement buzz with Travis Kelce – and now, insiders claim she may not score a wedding invite either.

“It will surprise no one that Swift’s BFF-turned-enemy Blake Lively is unlikely to receive an invite,” a source told DailyMail, adding they’re “still not as close as they once were.”

Coincidence? Maybe. But fans are not buying it.