Millie Bobby Brown gives rare family update: See

Millie Bobby Brown just gave fans a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at her growing family – and yes, it’s a wholesome (and chaotic) as you’d expect.

The Stranger Things star dropped a soft Instagram carousel on March 29, featuring a tiny moment: her baby girl’s hand resting on a dog’s paw. Caption? Simple and sweet: “me and mii’s.”

But behind that peaceful snapshot? A full-on furry family feud.

Millie, 22, and husband Jake Bongiovi – who tied the knot in 2024 – recently adopted their daughter, and not everyone in the house is thrilled. Enter Winnie, the dog with opinions.

“It’s been a hit to the ego,” Millie admitted on The Tonight Show in December. “She doesn’t understand it. She hasn’t acknowledged her presence yet, but my daughter has now totally figured out that she’s an animal.”

Winnie’s strategy? Cold shoulder, apparently.

“She’s like, ‘I’m gonna ignore you until you disappear,’ basically,” Millie joked. “I’m like, ‘Winnie,’ I have sit-downs with her, like, ‘She’s not going anywhere now.’”

And the drama does not stop there.

“Last night, she took one of my daughter’s bath toys and ran it upstairs,” Millie said. “I said, ‘I saw you do that,’ and she poked her head around the corner and death-stared me… ‘Yeah, that’s right. What are you gonna do about it?’”

Still, the politics aside, the actress calls motherhood a game-changer. Speaking to British Vogue, she shared, “She’s taught us so much already… Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

As for Jake? “The most amazing dad.”