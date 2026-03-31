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Are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly done for good? Fans spot major clue

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drama: Social media hints spark breakup buzz again

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly done for good? Fans spot major clue
Are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly done for good? Fans spot major clue

Is it finally game over for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? 

Fans on the internet seem to think so – and they are pointing to one very modern clue: the Instagram follow button.

Eagle eyed followers recently noticed Megan no longer appears on MGK’s following list, sparking fresh “are they really over?” chatter more than two years post-breakup.

What makes it juicer? The timing.

Just weeks ago, MGK (real name Colson Baker) was still very publicly hyping Megan in her comments. Under one bold March 3 post, he wrote, “Stoked i have your phone number.” Days later, on another sizzling pic: “Stoked we had a baby.”

Yes, the former couple share a 1-year-old daughter, Saga Blade – so the connection is not going anywhere, even if the romance might be.

Back in January, MGK shut down reunion rumours with a blunt Instagram story: “Mainstream gossip media… is so [corn emoji].”

Instead he’s been leaning into dad mode. During an appearance on Today, he made it clear where the credit goes: “I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work… I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”

Still, he has not exactly erased the past. Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he reflected, “It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic… the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

So… block button or not, this story? Definitely not boring.

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