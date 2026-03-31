Celine Dion confirms stage return with Paris shows

Celine Dion has officially confirmed her return to the stage, announcing ten shows in Paris this autumn as she continues to manage her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, and delivering the news on her 58th birthday.

In a video shared via YouTube on Monday, the five-time Grammy winner told fans the news she described as "the best birthday gift of my life."

"I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September," she said. "I'm so ready to do this."

Dion will perform ten nights at the Paris La Défense Arena between 17 September and 14 October, with pre-sale tickets going on sale from 7 April.

She was upbeat and clearly emotional in her announcement, striking a tone of gratitude throughout.

"I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of you," she said. "I can't wait to see you all again."

The singer was also keen to reassure fans about her health.

"I wanted to let you know that I'm doing great, managing my health," she said. "I'm feeling good, I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing, obviously, I love it so much."

Dion announced her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022 after being forced to cancel a run of concerts.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said in an emotional video at the time.

Since then, she has made a small number of carefully chosen public appearances.

Her Paris residency will mark her most significant return to live performance since stepping back from touring, and the most sustained run of shows she will have undertaken since her diagnosis.