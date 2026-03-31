John Legend says goodbye to longtime manager

John Legend has moved to Roc Nation for management, ending a relationship with manager Ty Stiklorius and her firm Friends at Work that stretched back nearly two decades.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, though the exact timing of the switch remains unclear.

Stiklorius had still been listed on Friends at Work's roster as recently as last month, and had spoken about her work with Legend as recently as February at a Global Citizen panel in Beverly Hills.

Stiklorius addressed the parting with evident warmth.

"Twenty years is a lifetime in this business, and I'm proud of the work John and I did together that was rooted in creativity, trust, love and ambition," she said in a statement.

"I'm energized by what's ahead for both of us as I pass the music management baton to Jay Brown at Roc Nation. I continue to be John's partner in the many for-profit and non-profit ventures we built together and John's biggest champion."

The pair's association goes back to 2006, according to Billboard, with Stiklorius helping found John Legend Ventures.

Together they built one of the most respected partnerships in the music industry, spanning Legend's rise from breakthrough artist to one of the most decorated musicians of his generation.

Legend first made his mark in 2004 with debut album Get Lifted and has since accumulated 13 Grammy wins.

His 14-times-platinum single All of Me remains one of the best-selling songs of the modern era, and his duet with Meghan Trainor, Like I'm Gonna Lose You, added further to his commercial reach.

He now joins Roc Nation, Jay-Z's management and music company, whose roster includes Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert among others.

Stiklorius, meanwhile, continues to manage Charlie Puth, alongside The National and jazz singer Arooj Aftab.