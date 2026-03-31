King Charles eases William, Kate’s tensions after making key agreement

King Charles seemed to have cleared a path for the Prince and Princess of Wales after making a crucial agreement with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been skipping the Easter service for the past two years. In 2024, Kate was was diagnosed with cancer during this time and, in 2025, they cited reason that they were opting for “private family time” in Norfolk.

While this could have been a third year that the Waleses were no-show, it appears that the King had made the decision a little easier after Beatrice and Eugenie made “alternative plans” for the holiday.

According to a Rebecca English, Daily Mail royal editor, it would be good news to royal fans as the Prince and Princess of Wales “are expected to join the King and Queen at St George’s Chapel on Easter Sunday”. She added hopefully that it will mean the children too.

In light of the current crisis which has cast a dark shadow on the royal family, William and Kate attending the service alongside King and Queen Camilla would strengthen the message of unity and give a reassurance to the public.

There are reports that William had expressed concerns about Beatrice and Eugenie appearing at family events especially as the Andrew-Epstein scandal worsens after the arrest of the shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Claims suggested that the heir to the throne advised his father to keep a distance with the Yorks, including Beatrice and Eugenie, at least until the furore calms down.

Even though there is no suggestion of wrongdoing from William’s cousins, but there are several mentions of Beatrice and Eugenie in the Epstein files. Hence, it is only wise to take this step when the public emotions are running high.