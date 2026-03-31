Meghan 'Suits' costar will remove special tribute for her after low-key snub

Patrick J. Adams, who has supported his former co-star Meghan Markle through her tough phase, seemed to have revealed the current state of their relationship.

The Madison actor had appeared on the latest episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where the Duchess of Sussex came up which suggested that the once-close pals are not in touch anymore.

Host Amanda Hirsh asked Patrick if he received a handwritten letter or notes from Meghan, to which he said “for sure” while also complimenting her “beautiful handwriting”.

However, when asked if he got a jam, referring to Meghan’s brand As Ever, Patrick responded that he didn’t. It does appear a little odd that Patrick didn’t receive a special hamper from Meghan since the two had worked together for so long. It appeared like subtle snub, which the Canadian actor seemed very composed about.

He also quipped that it’s possible that he doesn’t have “enough followers”. (Patrick has 3.5 million followers on Instagram).

Moreover, as a joke, Patrick’s bio reads: “the other guy from that show that you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince”.

The 44-year-old actor revealed that he will be changing that soon. When asked about how the former Suits actress would have reacted to the bio, he said that he “never” got a reaction but “I’m sure I got an eye roll”.

He explained, “It’s the sort of thing that wherever Meghan is, if she’s ever read that, she’s going, ‘Patrick, give me a break’” he said, rolling his eyes. “I got a lot of eye rolls — that was a constant with Meghan.”

Although, it didn’t seem that Patrick was holding a severe grudge with Meghan since he acknowledged that what she had to go through was “insane”. It does suggest that Patrick is ready to close the chapter and rather be recognised for his work than being Meghan’s costar.