Palace releases statement to confirm King Charles, Queen Camilla US tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit the United States of America on the invitation of President Donald Trump, the Palace confirmed.

In a statement released, the monarch's team shared, "On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.

The royal couple will celebrate "historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship" between the UK and the US in April.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will take part in engagements marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

Moreover, the King will then continue to Bermuda to "undertake His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory."

It is important to note that King Charles' US tour has been in the headlines for so long.

Earlier, calls were made for the monarch to cancel or postpone his visit after Trump expressed his anger towards Keith Starmer for not giving the UK bases in the ongoing conflict.

Now, it seems that the matters have been settled and the King is set to showcase his diplomatic skills to strengthen the US-UK bond.