Queen Camilla arrived with King Charles in Belfast on Tuesday as they kicked off a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple had received a “lively” welcome with a showcase of music and culture. Following the cultural display, the couple then split to take on their solo engagements for the day.

As Buckingham Palace shared highlights from Camilla’s day, it appeared like a déjà vu of Princess Kate’s first solo visit to Italy’s Reggio Emilio which she undertook earlier this month.

“Thank you for the invite!” the message read alongside a delightful video of Camilla visiting a school in Belfast interacting with young children.

“After receiving a bundle of letters from Fane Street Primary pupils last year, The Queen popped into the school to meet staff, students, and join their assembly,” it continued.

“The school is a vibrant and welcoming community, with 285 pupils representing 45 countries and speaking an impressive 47 different languages.”

The scene looked very reminiscent of how the Princess of Wales was seen interacting with children and teachers as he furthered her work in early years development in children. The future Queen effortlessly interacted with children, who seemed to return her affections.

This comes amid speculation of an ongoing competition between Camilla and Kate. Sources suggest that there is an internal conflict between the current Queen and the future Queen about sharing the spotlight.

However, royal insiders say that the alleged beef is pretty is not openly mentioned but only reflected in their interactions and reactions. There is no official confirmation on the matter.