Prince Harry, Meghan receive surprise personal letter from UK family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked eight years of marriage on Tuesday as they held private celebrations at their Montecito mansion, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their senior royal positions in 2020 to live independently from the Firm, received a surprise from Britain in the form of a special letter.

“Dearest Harry and Meghan,” the letter read. “Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary.”

It was signed off by the “whole British Airways family”.

The update came from Meghan’s social media account as the As Ever founder had been sharing update from their special day.

She had already shared two carousels of unseen photos from their wedding held St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Later on, the party had moved on to Frogmore House for a big reception as the newly-wed Harry and Meghan danced the night away.

There was also a sweet video clip in which present-day Harry and Meghan cut a cute cake as their kids wished happy anniversary to “mama and papa”.

The letter was shared right after that, with Meghan appreciating that kind gesture.

However, it didn’t seem like it was a mere letter delivered to the Sussexes but rather a note given to them as they were en route to a secret location.

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Meghan wrote atop the photo, “Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday!”

She addressed the airline with a British flag emoji, “Appreciate all your memories and kind words.”

One key detail that stood out for the flight number and date mentioned at the very bottom of the page: BA269-18/05.

It is the flight that travels from London Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles International Airport. It was the date that raises suspicions that the couple may have secretly travelled to London.