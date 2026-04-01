Luke Hemsworth on working with brother Chris Hemsworth on-screen

Luke Hemsworth has revealed that he and his brothers Chris and Liam have spoken about working together onscreen, but booking the God of Thunder is no easy feat.

Speaking to E! News on Monday, 30 March, Luke, 45, said the trio are keen to collaborate.

"I would love to do something," he said, adding that they have "talked about it a lot." The sticking point, he joked, is his brother's schedule.

"We need to get Chris booked in about two years in advance. He's incredibly in demand."

It's not an exaggeration.

Chris, 42, is returning as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, due in cinemas on 18 December, and has recently been involved in the thriller Crime 101 as well as two documentaries, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember and Limitless, in which he also serves as producer and subject.

Despite the scheduling challenges, Luke made clear the desire is there from all three brothers.

"We would love to. If anyone wants to write something, then please, please come and see us."

All three have carved out separate careers in Hollywood, making a joint project feel like an event waiting to happen rather than something already in motion.

In the meantime, he admitted, they don't always manage to keep up with each other's work.

"Either of us getting each other to watch each other's stuff is the battle that we face. We're always like, 'Have you seen that yet?' 'Oh, no, I know. I'll get to it, man, I promise.'"

Luke is currently promoting Beast, a mixed martial arts drama co-starring Daniel MacPherson and Russell Crowe, directed by Tyler Atkins, which opens on 10 April.