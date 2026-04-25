 
Geo News

Meghan receives heartwarming gift from Ukraine as Harry returns to US

Prince Harry comes bearing presents at Montecito as his two-day whirlwind visit to Ukraine concludes

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 25, 2026

Meghan receives heartwarming gift from Ukraine as Harry returns to US

Prince Harry surprised the world as he appeared in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, to spotlight the affects of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Duke of Sussex viewed the new technology that is being used to by HALO trust to demine the region of Bucha. He then visited the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum to mark 10 years of the country’s participation.

Before he concluded his visit, Harry met with the Azov fighters and they presented a symbolic gift in gratitude to the Duke.

Meghan and Harry had received matching pendants which had the words “Love is Care” engraved on it, via photographer Chris Baron Smith.

“As a sign of gratitude for supporting Ukraine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was presented with a symbolic gift on behalf of Azov.”

Harry’s visit to the National Military Memorial Cemetery had been an emotional one. He had laid flowers at the grave of a fallen soldier.

He also gave tribute to the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives, and to the families who carry that loss forward each day. It was a gesture appreciated by the military hence the gift held more significance than a mere token for the visit.

Fans had hoped that Meghan would appreciate the heartfelt gift from Ukraine.

King Charles gives nod to 'incredible Queen' to lead monarchy
King Charles gives nod to 'incredible Queen' to lead monarchy
Princess Kate and William's handwritten message salutes soldiers video
Princess Kate and William's handwritten message salutes soldiers
King Charles' awkward moment at White House is still brewing
King Charles' awkward moment at White House is still brewing
Prince Harry, Meghan release statement as royal family mark poignant day
Prince Harry, Meghan release statement as royal family mark poignant day
Former royal chef exposes King Charles, Queen Camilla's kitchen secrets
Former royal chef exposes King Charles, Queen Camilla's kitchen secrets
King Charles private meeting with Zohran Mamdani: Full details unveiled
King Charles private meeting with Zohran Mamdani: Full details unveiled
Princess Kate honours King Charles orders as she takes on important role
Princess Kate honours King Charles orders as she takes on important role
King Charles US mission update shared as health fears grow
King Charles US mission update shared as health fears grow