Meghan receives heartwarming gift from Ukraine as Harry returns to US

Prince Harry surprised the world as he appeared in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, to spotlight the affects of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Duke of Sussex viewed the new technology that is being used to by HALO trust to demine the region of Bucha. He then visited the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum to mark 10 years of the country’s participation.

Before he concluded his visit, Harry met with the Azov fighters and they presented a symbolic gift in gratitude to the Duke.

Meghan and Harry had received matching pendants which had the words “Love is Care” engraved on it, via photographer Chris Baron Smith.

“As a sign of gratitude for supporting Ukraine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was presented with a symbolic gift on behalf of Azov.”

Harry’s visit to the National Military Memorial Cemetery had been an emotional one. He had laid flowers at the grave of a fallen soldier.

He also gave tribute to the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives, and to the families who carry that loss forward each day. It was a gesture appreciated by the military hence the gift held more significance than a mere token for the visit.

Fans had hoped that Meghan would appreciate the heartfelt gift from Ukraine.