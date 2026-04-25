King Charles US mission update issued as health fears grow

The British monarch, King Charles, alongside his wife Queen Camilla, is determined to embak on the US visit amid a family crisis and health concerns.

Buckingham Palace's officials have shared crucial update on the monarch's tour as he is set o touch down in Washington DC on Monday for a four-day visit coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The monrach's bold step to accepet Donald Trump's invitation may help mend the strained transatlantic alliance.

A Palace source told the Times: "We're optimistic about the visit while acknowledging the complexities and challenges that it presents.

"But overall Their Majesties are excited about a programme that celebrates the connection between two nations and two peoples."

It emerges amid speculation about the monarchs' health as he's still undergoing cancer treatment. The 77-year-old's recent appearnce sparked concerns among fans as he appeared little week.

They went on: "This is the first chance for America to see them in action as King and Queen.

Harry's father will stay at Blair House, situated just steps from he White House, with President Trump personally overseeing preparations for their arrival.

The royal couple will kick off the visit with a private tea hosted by the President and the First Lady.

The itinerary includes a day trip to New York ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, evoking a period when transatlantic solidarity was unquestioned.

The late Queen Elizabeth II memorably declared after the tragedy: "Grief is the price we pay for love."

In Virginia, the King plans to meet indigenous communities to discuss their responses to climate change, with social cohesion expected to feature in his remarks.