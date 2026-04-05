Princess Beatrice makes tough choice after upsetting rumours

Princess Beatrice, who is considered to be the “sensitive” one in the family, had been swarmed by rumours about her marriage and what the future looks like for her royal position.

The slew of events that have taken place since the release of the Epstein files have left her fraught with worry, which has led her to make a crucial decision about what she wants to do next.

It was revealed that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie would have “alternative plans” for Easter Sunday as the royals gather at St. George’s Chapel. While it is understood that the decision was made on the insistence of King Charles, a royal author believes that choice was Beatrice’s.

“Whether or not Beatrice will want to be seen in public is debatable,” royal insider Ingrid Seward told The Sun.

“I suspect she will as she has her business and her husband’s business to think about and needs a glimmer of royal largesse to help it along after the scandal.”

Seward claimed that Beatrice was “always close” to her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and witnessing his “epic downfall” has “destroyed” her. Moreover, she also worries about her mother Sarah Ferguson, who “always confided in her”.

While Beatrice attended the Easter service last year with both her parents, this year she will be with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two young daughters. There is also strain on her five-year marriage with Edo as hurtful rumours continue.

“At least she has her children to distract her from the current reality of her life,” Seward said. “But she cannot avoid the media reports, and she will be mortified by the public’s reaction to her and her sister.”

Hence, she may have chosen to focus on her young family as the furore does not seem to be ending any time soon.