Prince Edward makes important appeal as Palace delivers big news

Prince Edward spoke about 'real life experiences' in his important address ahead of departing on King Charles' overseas mission.

The Duke of Edinburgh attended a crucial meeting of the Education World Forum in London recently.

The event titled, Empowering Learners Through Non-Formal Education, King Charles' brother urged the youngsters and education practitioners that one should prioritise not only academic degrees.

But what you will learn through different experiences will definitely take you to new heights, said the Duke.

He said, "A formal qualification may or may not get you an interview, but there is one thing I can guarantee you. When you get to the interview, they will never ask you about your academic qualifications."

Edward believes that gaining knowledge of the world through experience will be beneficial.

He said that being there and learning in the real world is about "generating that experience, to find out who you are, what your passion is, and what your purpose is."

The discussion focused on how policymakers can equip young people with the necessary skills, opportunities, and support systems required in a rapidly changing world.

Prince Edward's statement emerged before Buckingham Palace announced his and Duchess Sophie's three-day Portugal tour, set to begin on June 1.