Meghan Markle pays 'respect' to Prince Harry family as UK return on cards

Meghan Markle garnered support after her decision not to invade the privacy of senior royal members was questioned by social media users.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with freedom as she is no longer an active working member of the royal family.

On May 19, Meghan released a series of unseen photos from her wedding day and reception on social media, celebrating her and Prince Harry's love story.

However, it was noticed that no senior member of the firm was visibly present in the crousel.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator, believes that it was Meghan's way of paying respect to the royals, as she did not invade their privacy by sharing their photos.

As per the Mirror, she said, "I think one reason there are virtually no pictures of any other members of the family is out of respect for their privacy."

The royal expert added, "I don’t think we should draw any conclusions about the state of their relationship from the fact that they are not included in the pictures."

Moreover, Jennie said that from Meghan's social media activities, it is quite clear that the Duchess is "taking control" of her own publicity as now she owns a lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The royal supported the Duchess of Sussex's strategy of sharing glimpses of her private life as a brand owner despite the Sussexes statements on privacy.

Jennie said, "But the truth is, it’s the world we all now live in: she is developing her brand, and this is part of it. Most of us are playing exactly the same game."