 
Geo News

King Charles sends stern message to Andrew as police discovers new leads

King Charles arrives at Sandringham during active investigation into serious Andrew allegations
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

King Charles sends stern message to Andrew as police discovers new leads

King Charles is holding his ground stead despite knowing that his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, could potentially be in massive trouble.

The monarch, who had ousted the ex-prince from the royal fold, has returned to Sandringham estate on Sunday, but made no indication that there could be a possible meeting or even a run-in between the two siblings.

Even though Charles is not communicating with Andrew via any mediums, it still manages to send a clear message to the former Duke of York.

According to DailyMail’s Rebecca English, Charles has not invited his shamed brother to see him and he “remains determined to draw a line in the sand with his brother while police continue to investigate allegations of his misconduct in public office”.

Sandringham estate comes under the King’s private property; hence Andrew has been accommodated there as to not upset the taxpayers. He lives in Marsh Farm, which is just a 14-minute drive away from the main house where Charles is staying.

Moreover, there is an investigation underway by 13 different forces as “multiple lines of inquiry” have been identified. Sources from Buckingham Palace have stated that it is “actively assisting police inquiries”.

It follows in line with the King’s statement, who released a statement in February after Andrew’s arrest that the “law must take its course”.

What 'excites' Sarah Ferguson? Palace insider spills awful details video
What 'excites' Sarah Ferguson? Palace insider spills awful details
Duke of Gloucester melts hearts with sweet gesture for wife going for duty video
Duke of Gloucester melts hearts with sweet gesture for wife going for duty
Queen Camilla takes over Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie key role video
Queen Camilla takes over Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie key role
Prince George set to reconnect with cousin in unexpected twist
Prince George set to reconnect with cousin in unexpected twist
King Charles creates major problem for William with Harry decision video
King Charles creates major problem for William with Harry decision
King Charles busy schedule ‘opens up' for Archie, Lilibet meeting: Details video
King Charles busy schedule ‘opens up' for Archie, Lilibet meeting: Details
Meghan Markle issues urgent statement to address controversial photo
Meghan Markle issues urgent statement to address controversial photo
Royals take protective step for Beatrice, Eugenie as key appearance looms video
Royals take protective step for Beatrice, Eugenie as key appearance looms