Prince William speeds up key plans for monarchy amid major shake-up

Prince William is not wasting any time when it comes to dealing with a crisis as the future king surprises the public with a ‘dramatic’ turn.

The Prince of Wales has recently been more involved with King Charles while discussing crucial decisions for the reign. He had been one of the strong voices supporting the King to oust the disgraced Andrew and he has otherwise been taking on more diplomatic missions at the behest of his father.

Hence, when issues relating to his own Duchy came up, he took urgent steps to reclaim the public favour, pointed out former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“I think this is a powerful example of William putting his money where his mouth is,” she told The Mirror. “He has talked about change being on his agenda, and now he is proving that he’s willing to shake things up in quite a dramatic way.”

William is planning to sell a massive chunk of the Duchy of Cornwall in the coming few years which is an unprecedented step taken by a royal.

This happens to be a significant step especially after an investigative report revealed that the duchies were earning “millions” in profits via public bodies such as NHS hospitals and prisons.

“He says he wants to be more than a traditional landowner,” Bond said. “His goal is to prioritise things that will make people's lives better. William is all about impact and tangible results.”

The expert added that William, who is also working to end homelessness with his initiative, know that he has to take “practical steps to ease the crisis”. Even though the critics say that he is just shuffling money, the public seems to be turning in his favour still.