Meghan Markle makes statement as William scones remark takes unexpected turn

Meghan Markle took a coy approach as she appeared to have doubled down on her stance after a new debate was triggered involving Prince William.

It was believed that the Duchess of Sussex had made a direct attempt to get the future King’s attention with a bold move, knowing fully-well how critical the dynamics are between Prince Harry and William.

The discussion, on the surface, seems to be merely about scones, but experts believes there is something more to it. Eagle-eyed royal watchers noted that only hours after William shared his preferred method to eat the famous British tea-time snack, Meghan’s As Ever had shared a post about scones.

As the debate made headlines over the weekend, Meghan seemed to have reacted to the whole thing with a statement, somewhat confirming suspicions.

“Inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years, each spread reflects a small-batch, carefully balanced approach to flavour,” a message read on As Ever alongside a video of the founder.

“Bright and fruit-forward with just a hint of tartness and a whisper of lemon, these spreads are crafted to highlight each fruit’s natural essence without overpowering it.”

In the brief video clip, Meghan shared her family’s preferred jams – Harry likes raspberry, Lilibet likes strawberry and Archie likes both.

The relations between the Sussexes and the Waleses are still at an impasse even though King Charles has begun warming up to his younger son.

Meghan’s move has earned mixed reactions, where some believe this is her usual tactic to steal the spotlight from the royals, other suggest this could be an icebreaker to get a conversation moving between them.