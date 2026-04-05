Prince Harry’s ‘sugar’ breaks cover: ‘All eyes on you and Mr Mischief’

Journalist Charlotte Griffiths emerged for the first time since the messages between her and Prince Harry were unveiled to the public, but it seems that things are not going too well.

While Charlotte continues to report on other royal matters, trolls are swarming the Palace Confidential comment section, not letting her and Harry live down the exchange.

One of the videos began with, “This week, it’s all eyes on that static caravan that been installed into Marsh Farm…”

But, two commentators echoed, “It's all eyes on you and Mr. Mischief!”

Another added, “So are you the journalist harry was flirting with?? Certainly would explain a lot [laughing emoji]”.

“Trying to rehab yrself we are only interested what nasty schemes u have had with Mr Nasty during those years until the recent fallout” [sic].

Another video received similar comments.

“I could never understand why Charlotte was always batting for Sussex especially H .. Now we have the answers! Sugar [laughing emoji] Mr Mischief”, on user on YouTube said,

“Charlotte. You of all people know that that question is on nobody’s lips after your conversations with ”H”. Stop deflecting dear”

King Charles second son, who is awaiting the verdict for the phone hacking case against the Daily Mail publisher following a nine-week trial, faced a last-minute setback after cheeky message exchange was exposed.

The Duke of Sussex had emphasised during his witness statement that he is not “not friends with any of these journalists”, and he also clarified that he had met Charlotte Griffiths once, but cut off once he found out she was a reporter.

Charlotte, who is now Editor At-Large for Daily Mail, told the court that she knew Harry “socially for a time”. She noted that her mutual pals with the prince knew she was working under royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

Dating back to 2011, Harry can be seen calling Charlotte, “sugar” while she referred to him as “Mr Mischief”. The Facebook messages often ended with flirty sign offs like: “Smooches, CG String. Xxx”. Moreover, Harry did not hold back on the use of ‘x’ often used to represent ‘kisses’.

Even though Harry and Meghan have been trying to shift the conversation away from the flirty exchange, the public has not forgotten about what went down.