King Charles special change for grandchildren revealed ahead of Easter service

King Charles will be arriving at the St George’s Chapel along with Queen Camilla on Sunday to mark the Easter service.

Meanwhile, after skipping the service for two years, Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to join along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were missing from several key events since 2024 given that Catherine underwent abdominal surgery and was later diagnosed with cancer. Now that the future Queen is in remission, the Waleses are seen assimilating back into their regular royal calendar.

It appears that to mark the return of the William and Kate’s three children, the doting grandfather has considered an exception to an age-old royal tradition, which will be particularly good news for seven-year-old Prince Louis.

Under Queen Elizabeth II’s rule, there was strict rule applied to children for royal dinners which meant that they would eat separately from the adults in a nursery dining room.

The rule was put in place so that the children were old enough to learn how to use cutlery in the proper way, but royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Charles would have changed this rule.

“They [the Royal Family] will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room,” Seward told The Sun.

“The Queen always said that until they could hold a knife and fork properly, they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit. But dinner is only for grown-ups.”

Although there is no official confirmation on the matter.