King Charles US tour in jeopardy, Trump team releases video update

King Charles and Queen Camilla's US tour once again becomes the talk of the town after a shocking incident at the White House.

A royal fan page shared a video released by Melania Trump's team on Instagram, showcasing the first lady's expansion of the White House honey program.

The video featured a newly installed and fully functioning beehive on the South Lawn.

The monarch and his wife will begin their US tour on April 27, and after having tea, they will join Donald Trump and Melania Trump to witness the beauty of the White House Beehive.

It is important to mention that as of now, Buckingham Palace has not addressed the safety concerns raised by Britons after the shooting event at White House.

On April 14, the royal family confirmed that the King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27th to April 30th April.

The monarch will also visit Bermuda from 1st to 2nd May 2026.