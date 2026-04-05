Prince William, Princess Kate give golden opportunity to Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William and Kate Middleton offered an olive branch to the devastated Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as per fresh details.

The daughters of the York household have not received an Easter invitation as the royal family is trying to keep their gatherings away from controversies.

But, there are reports that the sisters have been asked to make an appearance at the Royal Ascot this year despite the Epstein scandal.

How are the Prince and Princess of Wales helping in this whole situation? Well, a royal commentator, Jennie Bond, disclosed.

According to the Mirror, she said, "There are reports that they have already been invited to join the Royals at Ascot in June."

Jennie explained, "That might be easier because William and Catherine are not great racegoers and may not be at Ascot, and William is determined to put some clear blue water between his family and the Andrew scandal."

The royal expert also shed light on King Charles' love and fondness for both of his nieces, which may be a major hint that the Easter snub may not be the end, and the sisters will be at future Royal events.

However, Jennie warned, "Like it or not, they would draw unwelcome press attention to themselves if they were to join the rest of the royals at events, so it might be better for all involved if they keep a low profile for now."