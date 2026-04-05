Queen Camilla steals hearts with posy and brooch that has fans talking

Queen Camilla brought a pop of colour Windsor Castle this Easter on Sunday.

After the hour-long Easter service, the royal party moved from St George’s Chapel to the deanery for tea with The Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, Dean of Windsor.

About 20 minutes later, Queen Camilla was all smiles as she was handed a sweet posy by 10-year-old Kit Bannan, a young member of the Windsor Castle community.

Although the chilly, windy weather meant no official walkabout was planned, the royal couple couldn’t resist greeting the cheering public with a brief meet-and-greet outside the chapel.

Among the well-wishers was seven-year-old Frank Gates from Egremont, Cumbria, dressed in a Coldstream Guards uniform and proudly saluting his Colonel-in-Chief, the King.

Before meeting the monarch, Frank shared his ambitions: “I really want to be in the Coldstream Guards when I am older.”

Queen Camilla's outfit featured a bright red wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare, perfectly paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat a nod to her impressive hat collection, which regularly turns heads at royal events.

She wore the Raspberry Pip Brooch, a cross-shaped topaz and diamond piece with roots dating back to 1881.

First gifted to Cecilia Nina Bowes-Lyon, Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, the brooch later became part of the Royal Collection via Queen Elizabeth.

She has worn the jewel on notable occasions including Royal Ascot last year, a Canterbury visit, and Christmas Day 2023.

Camilla also took time to speak with Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, Dean of Windsor, before departing.