Meghan Markle gets troubling update on Australia retreat security

There had already been an immense debate about security concerns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be arriving in Sydney next week.

Reports claimed that the Australian taxpayers could be funding the visit, which was a claim quickly shot down by Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson, stressing that it is a “private visit” and organisers are covering for it.

While the speculation around that had already stirred trouble for the Sussex visit, Meghan received a troubling update as a troll hinted at a “fly on the wall” situation for the expensive all-girl retreat in Down Under.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to headline a three-day event in Sydney which would include recreational activities yoga, a disco evening and it would all end with a Q&A with Meghan and a gala dinner.

The tickets prices range from £1400 for a standard ticket or up to £2000 for the exclusive event. Hence, it is a massive source of worry as a troll mentioned online that there will be one attendee making notes of the happenings, which Meghan would not prefer getting out.

“Just in case if Meghan Markle didn’t despise me enough she’s about to HATE ME even more,” the troll wrote on X. “I hatched a plan with a friend who lives in Sydney to attend the best life weekend, they have been accepted & has a spot secured.”

They added, “Good luck figuring out who it is, Meghan.”

Around 300 guests are expected to attend the event and users have been claiming openly that they would be testing out the security.

It remains to be seen if the organisers will be taking action before the event commences.