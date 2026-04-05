Royal family put on united front as King Charles leads Easter Service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter Sunday Service alongside the members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel.

Prince William and Princess Kate, alongside their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, grabbed the spotlight at the key royal gathering.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families stepped out to support the monarch.

The family put on a united front and saved the royal event from being overshadowed due to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's invitation saga.

It is important to note that King Charles received serious backlash for his decision not to release an Easter message this year.

Britons expressed their 'disappointment' and urged the monarch to send a message of hope, unity and peace.