 
Geo News

Royal family put on united front as King Charles leads Easter Service

Prince William, Princess Kate delight fans with Easter outing alongside George, Charlotte and Louis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Royal family put on united front as King Charles leads Easter Service
Royal family put on united front as King Charles leads Easter Service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter Sunday Service alongside the members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel.

Prince William and Princess Kate, alongside their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, grabbed the spotlight at the key royal gathering.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families stepped out to support the monarch. 

The family put on a united front and saved the royal event from being overshadowed due to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's invitation saga. 

It is important to note that King Charles received serious backlash for his decision not to release an Easter message this year. 

Britons expressed their 'disappointment' and urged the monarch to send a message of hope, unity and peace. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wishing he could join King Charles for tea
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wishing he could join King Charles for tea
Queen Camilla steals hearts with posy and brooch that has fans talking
Queen Camilla steals hearts with posy and brooch that has fans talking
Prince George's cousin returns to public eye after Christmas appearance
Prince George's cousin returns to public eye after Christmas appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan forced William to ‘cut ties' with Lambeth Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan forced William to ‘cut ties' with Lambeth Palace
King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement
King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement
Duchess Sophie ditches royal family Easter service last minute: Here's why
Duchess Sophie ditches royal family Easter service last minute: Here's why
Princess Charlotte honours mum Kate's fashion rule in Easter appearance
Princess Charlotte honours mum Kate's fashion rule in Easter appearance
King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture
King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture