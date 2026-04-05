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King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement

King Charles, Princess Anne celebrate special addition to royal family

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement
King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law during key ceremony

King Charles welcomed his daughter-in-law with open arms during an important royal gathering, sparking reactions from fans.

On April 5, the monarch, Queen Camilla and other royal family members joined those marking Easter Sunday. 

At St George’s Chapel, the King and Queen were joined by Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex, were also in attendance. Whereas, Duchess Sophie skipped the event as she is reportedly "under the weather."

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, joined the family to support King Charles in times of strict scrutiny. 

However, the soon-to-be wife of Anne's son, Peter Phillips, garnered the attention.

King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement

The monarch and Princess Royal seemingly celebrated the new addition to the family, Harriet Sperling, by inviting her to the key gathering. 

Ahead of Easter, Peter Phillip and his fiancée announced their wedding date. 

According to reports, the couple will tie the knot at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday, 6th June 2026, in an intimate ceremony.

The King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have also been informed about the wedding.

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