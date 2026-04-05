Princess Charlotte honours mum Kate’s fashion rule in Easter appearance

Princess Charlotte seems to be following her mum Princess Catherine’s fashionable footsteps as they joined the royal family for Easter celebrations.

The Princess of Wales, fully aware of how her sartorial choice are observed with a keen eye, has been a big advocate of sustainable fashion, which also overlaps with the mission that King Charles and Prince William have taken on in their own ways.

The 10-year-old princess is honouring that tradition and stepped out in a bespoke Catherine Walker oat-coloured wool coat, which she wore for last Christmas at Sandringham. She paired it with dark-hued flats and over a sky-blue dress underneath.

Meanwhile, the Princess Kate also rewore her cream blazer which she wore back in 2022 during a visit to the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists with the Princess Royal Anne.

During these events, Kate and Charlotte have made a point of opting for matching outfits, which the young princess clearly seems to enjoy. However, the mother-and-daughter took a slightly different approach.

While Charlotte ensemble was in more light brown tones, Kate had opted for a cream-coloured look. Although, Kate’s heels went very well with her daughter’s attire.

Prince George and Prince Louis also align with themed outfits along with with their father Prince William, but this time they didn't match it perfectly.

This could be a new tradition that Kate and Charlotte have set privately. As a show of solidarity, they will have something in theme, like a "visual harmony" for joint appearances, which could be a meaningful and reassuring message to send out to the public.