Prince George's cousin returns to public eye after Christmas appearance

Prince George’s tall cousin makes surprise appearance at Windsor

The Wales children always draw attention, this time it was Prince George sharing the spotlight with a rarely seen royal cousin.

James, Earl of Wessex, made an unexpected appearance at St George’s Chapel, stepping out alongside his father, Prince Edward.

At 18, James has grown into quite the presence, even appearing taller than young George.

Known for keeping a low profile, his appearance felt like a role reversal, especially as his sister Lady Louise more commonly seen at public events was nowhere in sight.

The Duke of Edinburgh and James at 2026 Easter Matins Service

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was said to be feeling unwell, while Louise was tied up with her studies, leaving James to make a standout appearance alongside his father.

He was last seen publicly at the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church, where he joined his parents, sister, and royal cousins.