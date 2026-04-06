Parts of Karachi receive drizzle amid rain forecast

Cloudy weather with tiny drops of rain seen from a car's windscreen in this screengrab taken from a video on April 6, 2026. — Geo News

KARACHI: Drizzle was reported in different parts of Karachi on Monday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder in the city later in the day.

Jinnah Avenue, Gulshan-e-Maymar and surroundings received the morning showers, with partly cloudy weather in most areas.

The Met Office said that rain producing clouds have started forming in the northwestern parts of Karachi.

It said that the metropolis is expected to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours, with chances of rain and thunderstorm activity in different areas.

According to the department, the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in Karachi was recorded at 76%, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, light drizzle was reported on Jinnah Avenue and in surrounding areas, indicating the beginning of changing weather in parts of the city.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during any thunderstorm activity, particularly while travelling on roads affected by rain or reduced visibility.

The Met Office on Saturday released a rain forecast for the country, with chances of heavy rains to sweep across Pakistan untill April 9 under a fresh western disturbance approaches the country from the west.

Under the forecast, Sindh is expected see scattered rain, windstorm, and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm in Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Kambar Shahdadkot today (April 6).

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mityari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Karachi as well.

Heavy showers hit the port city last week, leaving at least seven people dead and three injured in rain-related incidents in the metropolis.

The city experienced severe road congestion as the heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across numerous parts of the port city on April 2.

Commuters struggled to navigate the flooded streets, with traffic moving slowly in many areas throughout the day.

Five of the seven deaths occurred due to electrocution during the downpour, while a rickshaw driver was killed when a wall collapsed onto his vehicle during the rain in Old Golimar area, claiming his life on the spot.