Duchess Sophie's absence puts Princess Anne on ‘protective mode' for James

The ever so stoic Princess Anne had a watchful eye on her youngest nephew as the Duchess of Edinburgh had pulled out of the Easter service last minute on Sunday morning.

The royal family, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor. Prince Edward and his 18-year-old sons were the only ones from the Edinburgh clan, as Sophie had been unwell that day and 22-year-old Lady Louise was “busy with studies”.

Normally, Sophie would be guiding her children on royal protocol, but the Princess Anne took on the role of the doting aunt for James.

James was waiting with his aunt to shake the hands of the clergy and quietly stepped back for Anne could take the lead. Instead, Anne gently reached out to James and briefed him on protocol, informing that he can go first. Prince Edward’s son the moves forward and shakes hand with the clergy.

Meanwhile, Anne’s own daughter, Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall, were not in attendance. Though, Peter Phillips and his soon-to-be wife Harriet Sperling had joined the royals along with Peter’s two daughters and one future step-daughter Georgina.

While Sophie was not around during the annual service, she has a few engagements already lined up after the holidays including a reception at St James’s Palace.