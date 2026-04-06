Khloé Kardashian marks Easter with heartfelt message

The Kardashian family has long been known for celebrating holidays with a mix of glamour and tradition, and this Easter was no exception.

Khloé Kardashian set the tone with a message that blended faith and warmth, reminding fans of the spiritual significance of the day.

The Good American founder took to Instagram to share a photo dump with a caption that read, “He is Risen. Happy Resurrection Day.”

The carousel featured intimate family moments: Khloé posing with her children True and Tatum in festive outfits, shots of pastel décor and Easter treats, and candid snaps of her sisters gathered together.

The mix of polished portraits and casual family candids gave fans a glimpse into the Kardashian clan’s holiday celebration.

The post quickly drew attention from her celebrity circle.

Anastasia Soare dropped a heart emoji, while Natalie Halcro gushed “Gahhhh love you guys”.

Tracey Cunningham wrote “I love you all. Happy Easter. He is Risen!”.

Jen Atkin chimed in with “Happy Easter Bunny”, and Priscilla Valles added “Happy Easter!!!!!!”.

Fans echoed the sentiment with messages like “I love you” and “and I LURVE the polka dot capris”.

The Easter post came on the heels of Khloé’s candid interview with PEOPLE, where she reflected on her health journey and the launch of her Khloud Protein Chips.

Kylie Jenner’s sister revealed that her fitness transformation began in 2013 during her divorce from Lamar Odom, when the gym became a safe outlet.

Now at 41, Khloé insists that lasting change is about mindset: “There is no magic anything. We all have to work at something.”

She explained that she doesn’t even own a scale.

Instead, she chooses to focus on how she feels, and encourages fans to embrace self-love and personal progress rather than comparisons.