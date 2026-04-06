Prince George's security detail secretly updated after tragic incident

Prince William and Princess Kate are just a few months away from sending their eldest son to boarding school as major preparations are underway.

The decision has still not been announced by Kensington Palace and sources have indicated the Prince and Princess of Wales will not disclose the name of the school until the very last-minute.

Two prestigious schools are the front-runners for the future king, Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College and the royal family preference, Eton College.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry graduated from the all-boys school and there are notable signs that the Waleses may have settled for Eton.

According to a report by Daily Mail, “certain rooms at Eton are being revamped with beefed-up security in preparation for George’s arrival later this year”.

The private Berkshire boarding school for boys enrols pupils from aged 13 to 18 – and George will be marking his 13th birthday in June.

Currently, George goes to Lambrook school with his two siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, the uncertainty still persists given that some unfortunate incidents took place at Eton. In February, a teenager was found dead at the school grounds which the police had deemed “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Although, it would possibly not ease the anxiety of the protective parents that William and Kate are. Hence, security measures are being updated to ensure the heir to the throne is protected from harm.

Meanwhile, Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, suggested that William and Kate “may be holding multiple places at different schools”.

She said that if the Waleses had made a “definitive decision”, somebody would know and “it would be out there”. Hence, there is still much mystery surrounding it.