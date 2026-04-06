King Charles, Prince William 'row over' Beatrice, Eugenie unfolds

King Charles' latest decision for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie confused and revealed the power shift behind Palace walls.

Earlier, it was reported that the sisters had been asked not to join the royals at this year's Royal Ascot event.

They were also marked Easter with their own families away from the spotlight.

But sources revealed that the daughters of the York household will make an appearance at the racecourse despite the heat of the Epstein scandal.

Royal author Andrew Lownie believes that King Charles has been sending "mixed signals" in Beatrice and Eugenie's ongoing saga.

As per the Mirror, he said, "They're banned from Royal Ascot, they're banned from Easter, then suddenly they are now coming to Ascot."

Quoting another royal commentator, Tom Skyes, Mr Lownie pointed out that the decision to let Beatrice and Eugenie come to Royal Ascot showcased the "dominating" side of Prince William.

It has been said that the Prince and Princess of Wales won't skip Easter, but they are not big fans of Ascot.

Mr Lownie explained, "Tom Sykes has pointed out that the Easter ban shows the waning power of the King in the face of an increasingly dominant William."

He added, "This may well be the case, but if it is, then isn't he repeating the mistakes of his father and grandmother?"