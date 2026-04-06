Hailey Bieber leans into motherhood with style

Hailey Bieber is embracing her new chapter as a mother with a wink to pop culture.

The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram Sunday, April 5, to share a carousel.

She captioned it as “not regular mom, cool mom”, a cheeky nod to the iconic Mean Girls line.

The photo dump gave fans a closer look at Hailey’s life as a mom.

She posed in chic, relaxed outfits while cradling her baby.

The post also featured candid snaps with husband Justin Bieber and sprinkled in lifestyle shots that balanced warmth with her signature cool-girl edge.

One particularly sweet moment showed Justin watching his Never Say Never movie with their son Jack Blues.

The post quickly racked up millions of likes, with friends and fans flooding the comments section.

Lauren Perez declared “The coolest mom!”, while Kirsty Godso dropped heart emojis.

Jessica Seccadio added strings of heart-eyes.

Fans chimed in with affectionate notes like “Linda mamãe” (“beautiful mom”) and “Hermosos los 3 los amo” (“Beautiful, the three of you, I love you”).

However, Hailey’s “cool mom” moment came at the heels of fresh backlash.

In another post, fans accused her of copying ideas from other brands and even mimicking the look of a Harper’s Bazaar Arabia magazine cover.

While some dismissed the criticism as exaggerated, others argued that Hailey has faced similar accusations before including claims she echoed Selena Gomez’s speech word-for-word

Hailey’s playful embrace of motherhood shows how she continues to captivate fans with her personal milestones,

But the backlash reflects the double-edged nature of her influence: Every move she makes can become iconic, yet it also leaves her vulnerable to claims of imitation.