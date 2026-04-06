King gives approval as Princess Charlotte takes key role from William, Kate

Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine, does not fail to impress the public every time she steps out for royal events.

This was no different from what took place at Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel when all the senior royals had gathered to commemorate the significant service led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Although, the 10-year-old princess, dressed in her bespoke Catherine Walker camel-hued coat, had a special skip in her step, an indication of a new role that she had received from her parents, a body language expert pointed out.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had come out for Easter after a two-year hiatus and according to Judi James, Charlotte had the leading role during the outing.

“It was Charlotte leading the group and taking on the more active, high profile royal role, voluntarily waving and smiling at the crowds of her own volition,” the expert told The Mirror.

Moreover, King Charles appears to have given a nod of approval to his grand daughter as he patted her shoulder gently when offering her a greeting.

She explained that even Princess Kate was “mirroring her own daughter with a brief wave, rather than the other way around”.

Meanwhile, William was a proud father letting his daughter take on the role she was enjoying. The princess also kept giving him a delightful smile, easing his tensions amid intense scrutiny.

Moreover, the young royal showed signs of “a desire to protect and support” her two brother, Prince George, 12 and Prince Louis, seven. She kept a “proud regal smile” while keeping check.

James asserted that it was a “very important body language” during the outing and could also indicate a “soft launch” of the “newly pruned royal firm”.