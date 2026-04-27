Palace issues urgent update as King arrives in US after security shakeup

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down in then US despite the shooting incident that took place in the White House on Saturday during Correspondence dinner.

The Buckingham Palace had shared that the visit would continue as scheduled but the security would be constantly be checked and adjusted per the circumstances. They issued an update on the royal’s arrival in a new statement.

“Later today, The King and Queen will arrive in Washington DC for a four-day State Visit to the USA,” it read. “For decades, the Royal Family have made visits to the United States to honour the significance of the historic UK-US relationship.”

Before the visit even kicked off, it had been marred by controversy owing to US President Trump’s remarks on the UK and his rift with the Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Although, Trump maintained that he holds Charles in high regards.

Hence, this is a crucial visit for the UK-US relations, and one very important one for the monarchy.

The Palace shared highlights from the previous US State Visits undertaken by King George VI, and then late Queen Elizabeth II, who had carried out four in her reign. The first had been in 1957 and in the second in 1970, the then-Prince Charles had also accompanied the monarch.

The last one had been in 2007.

Meanwhile, Charles travelled to the US for several other visits, but this will be the first for him to step on US soil as the King.