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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date rumor spirals, planner breaks silence

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August, 2025

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

Published April 06, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date rumor spirals, planner breaks silence

Taylor Swift’s wedding plans with Travis Kelce are already the hottest topic in pop culture, and now, a rumored June 13 date has sent fans into a frenzy.

The speculation seemed almost too perfect!

Swift’s favorite number is 13, the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island sits near her $18 million Watch Hill mansion, and reports claimed the couple had locked in the venue for a star-studded ceremony.

But the buzz didn’t last long.

Wedding planner Tara Guérard, who is overseeing an event at the Ocean House that day, stepped in to clarify that while she is indeed planning a wedding there, Life of a Showgirl hitmaker is not her bride.

The statement instantly deflated the viral chatter, proving that the June 13 booking belongs to another couple entirely.

Still, the fans are not fully convinced.

Reportedly, the guest list could include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, and Jason Kelce, with festivities split between Swift’s mansion and the Ocean House.

Sources say Swift has already chosen her gown and plans to keep the ceremony traditional, with her father walking her down the aisle.

Whether the big day lands on June 13 or another summer date, one thing is clear: every detail of Swift and Kelce’s wedding is destined to dominate headlines, with fans eager to decode clues and planners rushing to debunk the noise.

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