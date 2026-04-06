Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘TODAY' amid heartbreaking search for missing mom

Savannah Guthrie is stepping back into the spotlight at NBC’s TODAY show, search for missing mother continues.

The veteran anchor will return to Studio 1A more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up for a virtual church service.

Authorities have described the case as a possible kidnapping, releasing chilling doorbell footage of a masked man outside her home that morning.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information, while the Guthrie family has pledged a $1 million reward.

The 54-year-old who stepped away from TODAY in early February, admitted her faith has been tested.

Speaking at an Easter church service, she said, “I still believe,” even as she described the pain of waiting for answers.

In her first interview since the disappearance, Guthrie told Hoda Kotb that returning to the anchor desk is “part of my purpose right now.”

However, she acknowledged the difficulty of bringing joy to viewers while her family suffers.

“I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Guthrie said. “But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try.”

As she returns to TODAY, Guthrie faces the daunting task of balancing her professional role with the personal anguish of an unresolved family tragedy.