Dan Levy shares update on Catherine O'Hara starrer ‘Schitt's Creek' sequel

Dan Levy revealed that he once considered revisiting Schitt’s Creek.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Emmy-winning creator admitted he had been “thinking about” a sequel to the beloved CBC comedy before O’Hara’s death earlier this year.

“No, not now. You can’t,” Levy said, visibly emotional as he walked through Goodwood, Ontario, the small town that doubled as the show’s fictional setting.

Levy reflected on the memories tied to O’Hara, who played matriarch Moira Rose across the series’ six seasons.

“It’s tough being back. I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction,” he said. “Just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It’s what you have to hold on to.”

O’Hara, a two-time Emmy winner known for SCTV, Home Alone, and her iconic turn on Schitt’s Creek, died in late January at age 71 from a pulmonary embolism.

Rectal cancer was reported to be the underlying cause, as per Deadline.

Fans have since left tributes at the real-life Rose Apothecary store in Goodwood, which now sells merchandise and includes a condolence book dedicated to her.

Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 to 2020, transforming from a cult favorite into a mainstream phenomenon after gaining traction on Netflix.

The series, starring Levy alongside his father Eugene Levy, sister Sara Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, and O’Hara, won nine Emmys in its final season including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting trophies across all four major categories.

Levy, who is now preparing to launch his Netflix comedy Big Mistakes, said the memories of working with O’Hara remain his greatest takeaway.

“For someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme,” he added with a smile.

While fans may have hoped for more Schitt’s Creek, Levy’s comments make clear that the idea ended with the passing of Catherine O’Hara.