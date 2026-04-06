 
Geo News

Dan Levy shares update on Catherine O'Hara starrer ‘Schitt's Creek' sequel

Catherine O’Hara died late January 2026 at age 71

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 06, 2026

Dan Levy shares update on Catherine O&apos;Hara starrer ‘Schitt&apos;s Creek&apos; sequel

Dan Levy revealed that he once considered revisiting Schitt’s Creek.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Emmy-winning creator admitted he had been “thinking about” a sequel to the beloved CBC comedy before O’Hara’s death earlier this year.

“No, not now. You can’t,” Levy said, visibly emotional as he walked through Goodwood, Ontario, the small town that doubled as the show’s fictional setting.

Levy reflected on the memories tied to O’Hara, who played matriarch Moira Rose across the series’ six seasons.

“It’s tough being back. I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction,” he said. “Just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It’s what you have to hold on to.”

O’Hara, a two-time Emmy winner known for SCTV, Home Alone, and her iconic turn on Schitt’s Creek, died in late January at age 71 from a pulmonary embolism.

Rectal cancer was reported to be the underlying cause, as per Deadline.

Fans have since left tributes at the real-life Rose Apothecary store in Goodwood, which now sells merchandise and includes a condolence book dedicated to her.

Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 to 2020, transforming from a cult favorite into a mainstream phenomenon after gaining traction on Netflix.

The series, starring Levy alongside his father Eugene Levy, sister Sara Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, and O’Hara, won nine Emmys in its final season including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting trophies across all four major categories.

Levy, who is now preparing to launch his Netflix comedy Big Mistakes, said the memories of working with O’Hara remain his greatest takeaway.

“For someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme,” he added with a smile.

While fans may have hoped for more Schitt’s Creek, Levy’s comments make clear that the idea ended with the passing of Catherine O’Hara.

Britney Spears reconnects with 'old friends' after DUI drama
Britney Spears reconnects with 'old friends' after DUI drama
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘TODAY' amid heartbreaking search for missing mom
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘TODAY' amid heartbreaking search for missing mom
Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with 'House Tour' music video countdown
Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with 'House Tour' music video countdown
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date rumor spirals, planner breaks silence
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date rumor spirals, planner breaks silence
BTS ARMY grows concerned as K-pop band takes on 'Hot Ones' finale challenge
BTS ARMY grows concerned as K-pop band takes on 'Hot Ones' finale challenge
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates 'Short n' Sweet' historic milestone
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates 'Short n' Sweet' historic milestone
Hailey Bieber leans into motherhood with style
Hailey Bieber leans into motherhood with style
Niall Horan reveals One Direction song he 'absolutely hate'
Niall Horan reveals One Direction song he 'absolutely hate'