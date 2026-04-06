Britney Spears reconnects with 'old friends' after DUI drama

Britney Spears is catching up with some of her old pals after reuniting with her sons following the recent DUI controversy.

Enjoying some quality time together, the Gimme More hitmaker spent her Easter weekend with songwriter Diane Warren and actress/comedian Molly Shannon.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 5, Warren, 69, posted a selfie with Shannon, Spears, 44, and her longtime friend Cade Hudson, who captured the group photo.

“Fun afternoon with some old friends![bunny, musical notes and red heart emoji,” she captioned the snapshot.

The Toxic songstress appeared to be in good spirits as she reconnected with her friends in the wake of the arrest drama.

Moreover, Shannon, 61, also shared the photo on her own Instagram story, writing, “Such a treat to see @britneyspears @dianewarren #cadehudson today.”

For the unversed, Warren wrote a song on Spears’ second album Oops… I Did It Again.

She is credited as the sole songwriter on the 11th track on the record, When Your Eyes Say It.

As Spears and Shannon, they go way back to the early 2000s. The Princess of Pop hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2000, when the latter was a cast member.

The Easter outing for the pop superstar comes just a month after her DUI arrest.

She was arrested for DUI in Ventura County, California, on March 4, after police spotted her driving erratically at high speeds, say officials.

The Criminal singer was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, then released. She is scheduled for a court appearance on May 4.

Spears was also recently seen spending time with her sons Preston and Jayden while on vacation later that month.