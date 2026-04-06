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Royal family faces fresh setback as William, Harry rift rears its head

Prince Harry, Prince William worsening feud causes major turmoil for upcoming 'happy' event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Royal family faces fresh setback as William, Harry rift rears its head

Prince William and Prince Harry have remained estranged for over three years and now the royal family faces a major dilemma ahead of a key event.

The family is currently divided between the two sons of King Charles, as the Prince of Wales has held a bitter grudge against his brother and refuses to even look in his direction.

Meanwhile, Harry has been making efforts for a reconciliation since the past two years and has only managed to get one brief tea with his father King Charles last year.

Now, a royal expert believes that the William and Harry feud could be prove to be a very difficult situation for Princess Anne’s son, who will be getting married in June.

A wedding is a happy occasion and proves to be a distraction among family feuds, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond. She believes that Peter Phillips’s fiancée Harriet Sperling is already welcomed in the family and has become a popular member.

“There is, of course, the dilemma about whether William or Harry or both should be invited,” Bond told The Mirror.

“Peter has been a great support over the years to both of them. He walked between them as a sort of buffer at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and was a shoulder for them to cry on after their mother’s death.”

She continued, “The rift between the brothers must be difficult for Peter to negotiate.”

Bond explained that Peter has played it safe with “a small private wedding and thus excusing both William and Harry from attending”.

The wedding would he held at Cotswold but the ceremony which is hopefully a happy day in their lives and takes “huge amount of strain away” from the event.

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