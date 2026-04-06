Prince William, Princess Kate spark new tension with Harry: 'Unintentionally'

Prince William and Princess Kate might not be willing to hurt their estranged royal relative, Prince Harry, but their latest move could trigger a new tension for the Montecito-based couple.

The future monarch, William, and his wife Princess Kate are caught in the middle as they seemingly failed to balance their relationships with Harry and Queen Camilla.

They Waleses and the royal family jointly shared Instagram post on their official social media handles.

The post includes almost all he the royals who attended the annual gathering but it promptly highlights Queen Camilla as the most important part of the family.

The Queen's genuine smile shines in three Easter pics shared by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

The move, according to an insider, could worsen the situation between the two royal brothers as Harry allegedy thinks Camilla is one of many who does not want the monarch to spend more time with the Sussexes.

The Duke allegedly fears Queen Camilla could block his potential reunion with his dad, King Charles.

Harry sees Camilla as a major obstacle to making amends with his father. William and Kate's fresh nod to the King and Queen allegedly added fuel to the already raging fire.

It emerges after Tom Bower, in his new book, suggested that Camilla made critical remarks about Meghan Markle, including that she had “brainwashed” Harry.

The latest gesuture, not intended by the Waleses – they were tagged by the royal family – has reopened old wounds in a very serious way, as it could be a message to Harry to rethink or revisit his plans to reconcile with the royal family.

The King, 77, and Queen, 78, joined the family at the Easter Mattins church service at St. George's Chapel, located in Windsor Castle, on Sunday, April 5.

Pricness Kate, Prince William with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 stole the limelight with their stunning walk ahead of Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex.