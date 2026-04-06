Prince Harry 'reaches out' to Buckingham Palace as key event nears

Royal fans, who always cheer for Prince Harry's reunion with the royal family, finally heard a delightful update related to the Duke 'reaching out' to Palace officials.

For the unversed, the former working royal is expected to visit his homeland to mark the one-year countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham in 2027.

The "trust issues" between the royals and Sussexes are not hidden from anyone, but despite this, a royal expert made a surprising revelation.

According to the Mirror, Richard Palmer admitted that there are "tensions" between both parties, but there are hints that "the Sussexes’ team is in contact with Buckingham Palace."

However, if King Charles or any member of the royal family receives an invitation, there is a "potential" problem, and that is Meghan Markle's possible plan to launch As Ever in the UK.

Richard shared, "The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing."

Earlier, it was also revealed by Harry's pal that he would like an invitation from his father for the Sandringham get-together.

It was seen as an olive branch from the Duke but was not received well by the monarch, as per the reports.