King Charles could disappoint Princess Anne over special family matter

Princess Anne’s son could be in for a little disappointment as there is a major clash of dates in the royal calendar this year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially received their invitation to Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling’s summer wedding in the Cotswolds, it has been announced.

The eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II will be tying the knot with the NHS nurse in a private ceremony at the All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, Cirencester, in Gloucestershire on Saturday, June 6.

However, June 6 also marks a significant date for the royals as commemorations will be held for the 83rd Anniversary of the D-Day landings. It is usually a two-day event which is meant to honour the troops who sacrificed their lives in the Battle of Normandy.

King Charles, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, attends the service without fail, knowing the significance of the event. Hence, it is unclear if Charles would excuse himself from his own nephew’s nuptials or if he would send someone on his behalf to the poignant service.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the invitation but there the RSVP is still pending. Moreover, it is unclear if Prince Harry would be receiving an invitation since Peter holds a special bond with the Duke of Sussex as well.