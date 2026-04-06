Prince Harry puts rumours to rest with declaration of love for King Charles

King Charles, Prince Harry meeting in US: Feud rumours put to rest

King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in the US has been the hot topic since Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch's visit.

The King has accepted the invitation sent by President Donald Trump and is set to undertake a State Visit to the United States of America alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

The royal couple will "celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence," the royal family's spokesperson shared.

Since the announcement, questions have been raised related to King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion in the US.

Following their exit from the firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Montecito, California, as their home.

Now, in proximity, fans have been eagerly anticipating the first meetup of 2026 between the King and his son.

However, it was reported that King Charles won't see his son, sparking fresh rumours of a rift.

Putting speculations to rest, the Duke of Sussex declared his love for his father.

As per Hello! Magazine, an insider shared that Harry "loves" his father, and he would love to see the King as much as he can.

"But we are living in the real world. They both have very busy lives, and things aren't always logistically or practically possible," the source shared.