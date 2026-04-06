Senior royals make plans to repair fault line within family

It might not be wrong to say that the royal family made an atempt to show off the unity and descipline during their Easter walk, but some historians and experts witnessed a growing fault line within the Firm.

Undoubtedly, Epstein scandal cast a long shadow over royal plans, including the King’s official visit to the United States.

Prince Edward's secret visit to Andrew at his new home ahead of Easter was said to be planned by the monarch to ease tensions regarding Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were forced to make a separate Easter plan to avoid the royal gathering.

Duchess Sophie, Edwards wife, missed the event due to health condition, but it was also being considered a stratigic move to balance things amid growing tension within the family.

Their absence is a stark reminder of the fault lines that threaten to tear the Firm apart.

An insider claimed: "Duchess Sophie's absence was a deliberate move, as she always says yes to the King."

"She and her daughters skipped the event as part of a strategy to maintain balance within the family, keeping the monarch's wishes at the forefront," they added.

There are also claims that the future monarch, William, has alredady made it clear that that he will not attend any gatherings at which any members of the York family are present.

But at the same time, Charles has alaready announced to invite Beatrice and Eugenie to attend Royal Ascot alongside himself and Camilla.

This contradicts stories thought to have been planted by William’s camp earlier this year, which said they wouldn’t be going.

Ascot is one of the monarchy’s most visible set-pieces, a highly choreographed display of royal unity, hierarchy, and legitimacy.

To include the York princesses there would be a clear statement that their uncle still sees them as within the public fold.

According to some royal experts, Easter is an opportunity for the the 77-year-old to exaplain that the modern monarchy is going to be a force for public good.